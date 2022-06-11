Discovered in South America by a South Jersey native, giant dinosaur makes its big-screen debut

GLASSBORO — Of the millions who will see “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the latest installment of the series of blockbuster dinosaur movies, Ken Lacovara may have a unique perspective.

The new film includes the on-screen debut of dreadnoughtus, an enormous dinosaur the paleontologist and South Jersey native discovered in southern Argentina in 2005. Lacovara later named the species for a class of battleships that were said to be so large they had nothing to fear.

The dinosaur is believed to be the largest animal to walk on land that human beings have ever discovered, or at least the largest we can estimate the size of with any certainty.

“It was really a thrill to see dreadnoughtus on the screen,” Lacovara said Friday.

He saw the film the night before and described seeing actor Sam Neill, playing Dr. Alan Grant, looking down from a helicopter and identifying the huge animal by name.

“I’ve been studying this animal for 17 years. I know it intimately. Then to see it on the big screen, fleshed out and brought back to life by the world’s best animators is really quite something,” Lacovara said. “I remember standing in the desert in Patagonia over top of that first bone.”

He described the experience of seeing the animal alive and moving in a film as surreal.

Lacovara, 61, grew up in Linwood and graduated from Mainland Regional High School.

He currently lives in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, and is the dean of the School of Earth and Environment at Rowan University. He also is the director of the Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park of Rowan University in Mantua Township, a $73 million museum expected to open next summer.

There, researchers are studying the end of the age of the dinosaurs in the earth of South Jersey, carefully exploring a layer that corresponds to what was happening 65 million years ago.

“It is really a world-class site in terms of scientific importance. The last months of the age of the dinosaurs is preserved there,” Lacovara said.

Visitors will be able to explore as well, in a layer of earth that matches a slightly later date. It’s still packed with fossils, he said, allowing children to discover shells or even sharks’ teeth from millions of years ago.

“Everybody who comes to the site and isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty finds a 65 million-year-old fossil that they get to take home,” he said.

The fossil evidence around the world shows a mass extinction event about 66 million years ago, in which three-quarters of life on earth died off, likely because of the impact of an asteroid or comet and its devastating effect on the global environment.

Dreadnoughtus lived long before that, about 77 million years ago, or 11 million years before the devastation. That far back, the deserts of Patagonia in the far south of South America were lush forests and even the continents were in different places on the globe, although Lacovara said the map would be mostly recognizable. One big difference: Antarctica was connected to South America.

Lacovara believes most dreadnoughtus lived in what is now Antarctica, once a forest now buried under an ice sheet. What is now Argentina was likely the northernmost tip of the animal’s range.

Dinosaurs lived in every ecosystem on land, Lacovara said. But paleontologists often have the best luck searching for their fossils in deserts, where signs can be easier to spot and constant erosion can offer glimpses of the long buried past close to the surface.

When he saw part of the first bone of dreadnoughtus, Lacovara said, he knew he was on to something extraordinary, based on the size of the femur.

“That bone was almost 7 feet long,” he said. It took five seasons of work to find the entire skeleton, recovering 145 fossilized bones weighing almost 16 tons.

When the animal was alive, it was truly massive. Estimates made based on the two sections of leg bones indicate dreadnoughtus weighed in at 65 tons, the mass of nine tyrannosaurus rex or about 13 African elephants.

“It’s the most massive land animal for which we can confidently calculate a weight to have ever lived,” Lacovara said. It was an herbivore, with a long neck and tail, standing about two stories tall at the shoulder. It was about 85 feet long from the nose to the tip of its tail, with the head and neck making up 40 feet of that.

Adding up the expeditions to South America, Lacovara estimates he lived about a year in a tent next to dreadnoughtus, returning time and again with a team to uncover as many bones as possible. While the fossils were being uncovered, he and his wife had a child.

“I had two babies, one that was five pounds, the other 65 tons,” he joked.

The first dreadnaught ship, and one that named a class of battleships, was the HMS Dreadnaught, launched by the British Navy in 1906. Lacovara said he named the dinosaur after two famous dreadnaughts of the Argentine navy, the Rivadavia and the Moreno, which are in turn both named for important figures in the history of Argentina.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

