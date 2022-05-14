Disc golf planned for Amanda’s Field in Upper Township

Sometimes called Frisbee golf, for the best-known plastic throwing disc that is trademarked by the toy company Wham-O, the game involves throwing discs toward targets on poles to get them in a basket.

In a report on township recreation, she said repairs have been made to the township skate park, also at Amanda’s Field at Sunset Drive in the Petersburg section, and it is now reopened. She also praised township employees, saying they cleaned up recent graffiti at the site, and added that the State Police have increased their presence there to avoid further vandalism.