Disc golf planned for Amanda’s Field in Upper Township

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Committee member Kim Hayes said Monday the township will soon install a disc golf course at Amanda’s Field after requests from some residents.

Sometimes called Frisbee golf, for the best-known plastic throwing disc that is trademarked by the toy company Wham-O, the game involves throwing discs toward targets on poles to get them in a basket.

Hayes said the equipment was relatively inexpensive.

In a report on township recreation, she said repairs have been made to the township skate park, also at Amanda’s Field at Sunset Drive in the Petersburg section, and it is now reopened. She also praised township employees, saying they cleaned up recent graffiti at the site, and added that the State Police have increased their presence there to avoid further vandalism.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

