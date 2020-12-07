Diminished casino taxes neutralized by online gaming

It is too early to say whether the current shift to online gaming will be a lasting trend or if customers will revert to prior behavior once restrictions are lifted and people feel more confident being inside a casino, Bokunewicz said. She said a shift back to brick-and-mortar has benefits to both casino operators and the state.

“Casinos would pay the lower gross revenue tax rate of 8% on slot and table revenue, and also benefit from additional spending by guests on nongaming amenities at their properties. The state would continue to benefit from the casino tax contributions on gaming plus other amenities (food and beverage, sales and room taxes), and also from the many jobs that are created by live table games, in-person wagering on slot machines and hotel operations,” she said.

The increased taxes for casino operators in 2020 are also coupled with lost revenue as a result of restrictions and increased costs upon reopening to ensure the properties were in compliance with health and safety protocols.

Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis praised the industry for being nimble in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Fitch downgrades CRDA amid coronavirus concerns Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded the rating on nearly $215 million luxury tax bonds of the Casi…