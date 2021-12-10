Dierks Bentley added to headline acts for this summer's Atlantic City country music festival

Dierks Bentley will join country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen as headliners for next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the Atlantic City beach.

The country music festival will run from Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14.

Bryan is one of country music’s biggest stars.

His latest album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” features “What She Wants Tonight” and “One Margarita.” His other hits include “Country Girl” and “Play It Again.”

Atlantic City beach to host country music festival in August ATLANTIC CITY — A country music festival is planned for Aug. 12-14 on the beach in the resor…

He'd been scheduled to play on the Atlantic City beach last year, but the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wallen is known for several chart-topping hits, including “7 Summers.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bentley is an award-winning platinum country music artist with 17 No. 1 hits over his career.

A full lineup for the event was posted to the festival’s Facebook page Friday morning.