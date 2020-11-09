Did you see that? Meteor streaks through New Jersey Sunday night

A blazing ball of light streaked across the Northeast Sunday night, sparking curiosity among those in the Garden State.

Around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, over 210 reports of a fireball were sent into the American Meteor Society's website. A Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly explained that it was bright and low-flying on Twitter. Eight of the 210 submissions said that the fireball had a sound as it whizzed across the sky.

The majority of the reports came in from New England and the northern half of New Jersey. However, user reports in to the AMS from Little Egg Harbor, Hammonton and Somers Point confirm the fireball's presence in South Jersey.

Katie T., of Little Egg Harbor, said that it moved from "up right to down left" across the sky.

In Hammonton, Jacquelyne J. says it was "It was super bright and felt like it was super close to my windshield".

Both Jacquelyne and Katie reported the fireball to be a light green color as it moved.