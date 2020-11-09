Did you see that? Meteor streaks through New Jersey Sunday night

A blazing ball of light streaked across the Northeast Sunday night, sparking curiosity among those in the Garden State.
I’m in SJ and was outside - my brother and I saw it and said what the heck is that? Thought it was a failed firework 😂— April (@aglodowski22) November 9, 2020
Around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, over 210 reports of a fireball were sent into the American Meteor Society's website. A Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mount Holly explained that it was bright and low-flying on Twitter. Eight of the 210 submissions said that the fireball had a sound as it whizzed across the sky.
The majority of the reports came in from New England and the northern half of New Jersey. However, user reports in to the AMS from Little Egg Harbor, Hammonton and Somers Point confirm the fireball's presence in South Jersey.
Katie T., of Little Egg Harbor, said that it moved from "up right to down left" across the sky.
In Hammonton, Jacquelyne J. says it was "It was super bright and felt like it was super close to my windshield".
Both Jacquelyne and Katie reported the fireball to be a light green color as it moved.
A video from a resident of Lakewood, in Ocean County, confirm the streaking light in the sky, from a home camera video.
According to the AMS, an early investigation into the fireball preliminarily concludes that the fireball flew directly over the New England sky. It last appeared visible on earth in the sky just south of Poughkeepsie, New York.
A fireball is any meteor brighter than the planet Venus in the sky. Thousands of meteor streak through the sky each day. However, most are over the ocean or unpopulated areas, where they are not reported. Later in the week, the Taurid meteor shower will present another opportunity for fireballs Wednesday night. However, extensive cloud cover, and even rain, will be likely preventing South Jersey from catching a glimpse.
