As the number of confirmed and probable deaths due to COVID-19 in New Jersey approaches 16,000, journalists across the state are joining together to tell the stories of the people we've lost.
Loved and Lost is a new statewide media collaborative with a goal of naming and celebrating the life of every New Jersey resident who has died of COVID-19. It is being coordinated by the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University and is funded in part by a grant from The Nicholson Foundation.
The project began as an effort led by NorthJersey.com/The Record, and The Press of Atlantic City is a partner.
If you know someone who has died due to COVID-19, please accept our condolences.
You can use the form below to submit their name, which will be verified and added to the wall of names on LovedAndLostNJ.com. As we are able to, a journalist from one of the partner news organizations in Loved and Lost will be in touch to do a story about your loved one.
If you have any questions about the project, email info@lovedandlostnj.com.
