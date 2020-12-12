Dickens Fest brings Scrooge to Smithville

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company on Saturday brought their latest COVID-19 workaround to Smithville's Village Greene.
Portable stages were placed around the area for the troupe's Dickens Fest, a two-day event featuring an original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
Dina and Julio Arguello, who know one of the actors, have seen the production more than once. The Smithville performance, however, still surprised them.
"It was kind of interesting because we thought it was just here (by the gazebo) and the whole show would be here," said Dina, 47. "We didn't know that it moved. I like it. I think it's definitely something different. It's outside, so people can be here and watch the show."
At least 100 people gathered in front of the Colonial Inn for the first act of the three-act show. Actors and carolers performed for about 30 minutes on a small stage set up by the inn, and when the act concluded, the crew took their costumes and other props down the walkway toward the gazebo, where a second stage was already prepared for the next act. Within a half hour, everything was set up as it had been at the Colonial Inn, and the second act could begin.
"I think they're great," said Julio, 57.
The first show began at 1 p.m., with a second showing at 7 p.m. The third and final show of the weekend begins at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Riddlesbrood Executive Director Ryan Long said it was essential for the troupe to adjust to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit, we realized we had to shift gears and up our game to present larger-scale, outdoor shows," Long said in a news release. "So we designed and built a modular, portable, outdoor stage that we can easily bring to any venue to set up and use to present a high-caliber production that is lifted up off the cement or grass and onto a real, professional stage, just like Shakespeare did."
The show's turnout was a solid indicator for the day to come at both the Village Green and Historic Smithville. Aided by the show and relatively warm weather, both sides of the bridge saw steady foot traffic in the early afternoon that swelled into the evening.
According to Fran Coppola, part owner of Historic Smithville and The Sweet Shoppe, many of the businesses may actually be ahead of where they were in sales from a year ago.
"It's great," said Coppola, 79. "Everybody wants to come; everybody wants to be outside; everybody wants to support; everybody wants to shop. ... They can just do it all."
With the pandemic taking away some of the biggest sales days of the year for the area, Coppola said days like Saturday reassure everyone involved that they can weather the storm.
"With so many things that have been going on," Coppola said, "with closing for those four to five months and losing Mayfest, Easter Sunday and Oktoberfest, the prime things in this village, the things that are traditions that go back to the '50s, to see it like this, it's like, 'OK, everything's going to be OK. You just have to hang in there.'"
