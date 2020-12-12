Dickens Fest brings Scrooge to Smithville

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company on Saturday brought their latest COVID-19 workaround to Smithville's Village Greene.

Portable stages were placed around the area for the troupe's Dickens Fest, a two-day event featuring an original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Dina and Julio Arguello, who know one of the actors, have seen the production more than once. The Smithville performance, however, still surprised them.

"It was kind of interesting because we thought it was just here (by the gazebo) and the whole show would be here," said Dina, 47. "We didn't know that it moved. I like it. I think it's definitely something different. It's outside, so people can be here and watch the show."

At least 100 people gathered in front of the Colonial Inn for the first act of the three-act show. Actors and carolers performed for about 30 minutes on a small stage set up by the inn, and when the act concluded, the crew took their costumes and other props down the walkway toward the gazebo, where a second stage was already prepared for the next act. Within a half hour, everything was set up as it had been at the Colonial Inn, and the second act could begin.

+10 New sand quarries or gravel pits no longer welcome in Galloway GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Council members believe that time has moved on from the 1930s and ‘40s a…

"I think they're great," said Julio, 57.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}