Devlin sues to stop city council hearing to remove him

ATLANTIC CITY — The chairman of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority has sued to try to stop city council from taking steps to remove him from his position over allegations of misconduct.

A Superior Court judge will consider the motion Tuesday at 9 a.m., with the City Council hearing set for 5 p.m. during a special meeting.

"I'm confident the judge will see through a political attack and personal attack towards me and my family," said John Devlin of the allegations by the current and former ACMUA executive directors. "He will give us some kind of relief, either terminate the hearing or give us more time, or put it in somebody else's hands outside of city council."

Devlin's attorney David Castellani said Judge James P. Savio will consider Devlin's motion Tuesday morning.

City Council has set a special meeting for 5 p.m. Tuesday to hear accusations against Devlin.

"We are asking for relief — to invalidate the vote initially and/or restrain the hearing" until a judge can determine if council members are so biased they cannot give Devlin a fair hearing, Castellani said Monday.