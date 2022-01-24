 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Devlin sues to stop A.C. City Council hearing to remove him
ATLANTIC CITY

Devlin sues to stop A.C. City Council hearing to remove him

AC SCHOOL BUDGET

AC BOE Pres John Devlin enters the meeting next to a ACPD officer. Extra security was present in anticipation of a larger crowd. Monday May 11 2015 Atlantic City School Board meeting is held after announcements of job lay-offs and school cuts. (The Press of Atlantic City)

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — The chairman of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority has sued to try to stop City Council from taking steps to remove him from his position over allegations of misconduct.

A Superior Court judge will consider the motion at 9 a.m. Tuesday with the City Council hearing set for 5 p.m. during a special meeting.

"I'm confident the judge will see through a political attack and personal attack toward me and my family," said John Devlin of the allegations by the current and former ACMUA executive directors. "He will give us some kind of relief, either terminate the hearing or give us more time, or put it in somebody else's hands outside of City Council."

Devlin's attorney David Castellani said Judge James P. Savio will consider Devlin's motion Tuesday morning.

"We are asking for relief — to invalidate the vote initially and/or restrain the hearing" until a judge can determine if council members are so biased they cannot give Devlin a fair hearing, Castellani said Monday.

Council voted 5-3 earlier this month to hold the hearing on whether misconduct allegations should result in the removal of Devlin.

The suit also reserves the right to sue for damages.

"Right now we are just seeking restraints and a voiding of actions of the municipality," Castellani said.

According to city attorney Robert Tarver, current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance.

Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA, according to Tarver.

“The Division of Local Government Services is aware of concerns over Mr. Devlin’s conduct on the ACMUA board,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan has said. “The Division may provide guidance on process requirements. Once the governing body makes its decision, the DLGS (Division of Local Government Services) Director would approve or disapprove its actions.”

Devlin, a longtime school board member, calls himself a political opponent of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. On the school board, he has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city schools.

The city should not want to foster an environment in which disagreements lead to personal attacks and retaliation, new Councilman Bruce Weekes has said.

Council President George Tibbitt, however, said the allegations against Devlin do not come from Small or the administration, but from letters sent to the state DCA by current Executive Director Michael Armstrong and previous Executive Director Bruce Ward, both of whom are also lawyers.

Voting against the resolution were Councilwoman La'Toya Dunston; 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the MUA board, and Weekes.

Voting for were Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, Tibbitt, newly elected Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, and Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed.

Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph was not present.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

