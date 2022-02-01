Devlin misconduct hearing set for Feb. 8-9

The judge did not grant Devlin two things he asked for, said city attorney Robert Tarver. He did not prevent the hearing from moving forward while the court dealt with allegations of bias by Devlin, and he did not void the minutes of a Jan. 7 City Council meeting.

That was the special meeting in which council members voted 5-3 to hold a hearing to potentially remove Devlin.

Devlin has called the attempts to remove him a “political and personal attack toward me and my family.”

He sued to get relief, either in the form of stopping the hearing altogether or gaining more time to prepare. Devlin said the suit also reserves the right to sue for damages.

According to Tarver, current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance.

Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA, according to Tarver.