Devlin misconduct hearing set for Feb. 8-9

ATLANTIC CITY — A hearing to determine if Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Board Chair John Devlin should be removed for alleged misconduct has been rescheduled to begin Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.
Both will be held via Zoom and will start at 5 p.m. For a link visit the city web site calendar and click on the appropriate meeting.
Devlin has alleged the move against him is politically motivated by his criticism of Mayor Marty Small Sr., and that he cannot get a fair hearing from City Council members who are allied with Small.
City Council President George Tibbitt, on the other hand, has said allegations of improper interference with ACMUA operations have been made by the current and former executive directors, not city council members or the mayor.
Last week, Superior Court Judge James P. Savio refused to stop City Council from holding a hearing to potentially remove Devlin, but did postpone it from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 25.
Savio required the city to give Devlin and his attorney, David Castellani, at least two more weeks to prepare, Castellani said.
“It allows us to get witnesses and documentary evidence,” Castellani said last week.
The judge did not grant Devlin two things he asked for, said city attorney Robert Tarver. He did not prevent the hearing from moving forward while the court dealt with allegations of bias by Devlin, and he did not void the minutes of a Jan. 7 City Council meeting.
That was the special meeting in which council members voted 5-3 to hold a hearing to potentially remove Devlin.
Devlin has called the attempts to remove him a “political and personal attack toward me and my family.”
He sued to get relief, either in the form of stopping the hearing altogether or gaining more time to prepare. Devlin said the suit also reserves the right to sue for damages.
According to Tarver, current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance.
Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA, according to Tarver.
“The Division of Local Government Services is aware of concerns over Mr. Devlin’s conduct on the ACMUA board,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan has said. “The Division may provide guidance on process requirements. Once the governing body makes its decision, the DLGS Director would approve or disapprove its actions.”
Devlin, a longtime school board member, calls himself a political opponent of Small. On the school board, he has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city schools.
The city should not want to foster an environment in which disagreements lead to personal attacks and retaliation, newly elected Councilman Bruce Weekes has said.
Tibbitt, however, said the allegations against Devlin do not come from Small or the administration, but from letters sent to the state DCA by current ACMUA Executive Director Michael Armstrong and previous Executive Director Bruce Ward, both of whom are also lawyers.
Voting against the resolution Jan. 7 were 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, who appointed Devlin to the MUA board, and Weekes.
Voting for were 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, Tibbitt, newly elected Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, and Councilmen Muhammad Zia and MD Hossain Morshed.
First Ward Councilman Aaron “Sporty” Randolph was not present.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
