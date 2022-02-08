 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Devlin misconduct hearing scheduled to start Tuesday
0 Comments
top story

Devlin misconduct hearing scheduled to start Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Atlantic City International Airport now sits in the top 10 when it comes to snowfall on the East Coast. Joe said snow will feel like a memory at the end of the week, as highs reach the 50s. A winter storm may be in the wings for the weekend, though.

ATLANTIC CITY — A hearing to determine whether Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority board Chair John Devlin should be removed for alleged misconduct is scheduled to start Tuesday. 

Both will be held via Zoom and will start at 5 p.m. For a link, visit acnj.gov/calendar and click on the appropriate meeting.

Devlin has alleged the move against him is politically motivated by his criticism of Mayor Marty Small Sr., and that he cannot get a fair hearing from City Council members who are allied with Small.

Council President George Tibbitt, on the other hand, has said allegations of improper interference with ACMUA operations have been made by the current and former executive directors, not council members or the mayor.

In late January, Superior Court Judge James P. Savio refused to stop City Council from holding a hearing to potentially remove Devlin but did postpone it from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 25.

Savio required the city to give Devlin and his attorney, David Castellani, at least two more weeks to prepare, Castellani said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It allows us to get witnesses and documentary evidence,” Castellani said last week.

The judge did not grant Devlin two things he asked for, said city attorney Robert Tarver. He did not prevent the hearing from moving forward while the court dealt with allegations of bias by Devlin, and he did not void the minutes of a Jan. 7 council meeting.

That was the special meeting in which council members voted 5-3 to hold a hearing to potentially remove Devlin.

Devlin has called the attempts to remove him a “political and personal attack toward me and my family.”

He sued to get relief, either in the form of stopping the hearing altogether or gaining more time to prepare. Devlin said the suit also reserves the right to sue for damages.

According to Tarver, current and past executive directors of the MUA have alleged, in letters to the state Department of Community Affairs, that Devlin interfered with an insurance contract with a company called Fairview and almost cost the MUA its insurance.

Devlin also has been accused of inappropriately interfering with the daily operations of the MUA, according to Tarver.

Devlin, a longtime school board member, calls himself a political opponent of Small. On the school board, he has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city’s schools.

AC SCHOOL BUDGET

Devlin

 Press archives

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News