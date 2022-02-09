Devlin hearing 5.5 hours of acrimonious debate, continues Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — Tuesday night's hearing to determine whether Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority Chairman John Devlin should be removed for alleged misconduct went on for 5½ acrimonious hours, and will continue Wednesday evening.
In a special City Council meeting, lawyers argued for and against removing Devlin, a retired Atlantic City police officer and longtime school board member. The lawyers often accused each other of using unfair and unethical tactics.
Council is charged with appointing ACMUA members and is the only body that can remove board members for cause.
The hearing quickly disintegrated into sniping and sometimes hollering by attorneys, with city attorney Robert Tarver occasionally muting another attorney's microphone.
About 10:30 p.m., Tarver announced the hearing would break for the night and instructed council members not to discuss the case until the hearing is complete. The hearing is set to continue Wednesday at 5 p.m. A link to the hearing is on the city's website. Click on calendar and then the event on Feb. 9.
George Frino, the attorney arguing for removal, said Devlin had attempted to undermine the efficiency and orderly operation of the authority through improper influence on selection of vendors and through other means.
"It was directed at three prominent members of the community who served as executive director. The only remedy is removal of the chair," Frino said.
The first witness was former ACMUA Executive Director Bruce Ward, who retired almost two years ago. He accused Devlin of improperly interfering with ACMUA business and hindering Ward's plans to install a solar facility Ward said would save the utility $1 million a year.
Devlin's attorney, David Castellani, objected repeatedly as Ward brought up issues Castellani said were never raised in complaint letters to the state Department of Community Affairs or shared with Devlin and Castellani.
"Give us notice so we can prepare an adequate defense," Castellani said at one point.
Frino said the letters broadly addressed issues, without specifically laying out some of the specific cases.
Ward also said Devlin tried to force the ACMUA to hire a private security firm, while Ward felt the assistance it got from the Office of Homeland Security was sufficient.
But Ward never said how Devlin ended the solar plans, and seemed to say the private security firm was never hired.
Castellani said Devlin was not a rubber stamp for whatever the staff wanted to do at the ACMUA, and was simply doing his job by engaging in debate about how the ACMUA should conduct its business.
"These allegations on their best day do not constitute neglect or acting against the interest of the ACMUA," Castellani said.
Instead, they are a result of executive directors "seeking not only to chill Mr. Devlin but other board members from questioning ... seeking to chill their debating issues rather than serving as rubber stamp to the executive director."
Also testifying were interim ACMUA Executive Director Claude Smith, who served for about a year until early 2021, and current Executive Director Michael Armstrong.
Smith accused Devlin of bullying and harassing Smith and other staff, and Armstrong described what he called ways in which Devlin improperly interfered with ACMUA staff and business.
In December, Devlin almost kept the authority from enacting a contract with Fairview Insurance of Verona, Bergen County — which could have left the authority without insurance coverage for a time — because he favored using a local insurance broker, Siracusa-Kaufman Insurance Agency, Armstrong said.
Siracusa has been the broker for the ACMUA for 25 years but failed to bid for the 2022 contract, Castellani said, because the request for proposals called for an insurance consultant rather than a broker.
Castellani said the wording was misleading, and Armstrong said the terms are interchangeable.
Devlin has alleged the move against him is politically motivated by his criticism of Mayor Marty Small Sr., and that he cannot get a fair hearing from council members who are allied with Small.
Council President George Tibbitt, on the other hand, has said council has an obligation to hold a hearing on allegations of improper interference with ACMUA operations.
Last month, Superior Court Judge James P. Savio, in response to a lawsuit by Devlin, refused to stop council from holding a hearing to potentially remove Devlin but did postpone it from its originally scheduled date of Jan. 25.
In another special meeting Jan. 7, council voted 5-3 to hold the hearing to potentially remove Devlin.
Devlin, a longtime school board member, has criticized the district’s handling of a child pornography case involving a substitute teacher who is a cousin of Small’s wife, La’Quetta. La’Quetta Small is now superintendent of the city’s schools.
