Devlin hearing 5.5 hours of acrimonious debate, continues Wednesday

"It was directed at three prominent members of the community who served as executive director. The only remedy is removal of the chair," Frino said.

The first witness was former ACMUA Executive Director Bruce Ward, who retired almost two years ago. He accused Devlin of improperly interfering with ACMUA business and hindering Ward's plans to install a solar facility Ward said would save the utility $1 million a year.

Devlin's attorney, David Castellani, objected repeatedly as Ward brought up issues Castellani said were never raised in complaint letters to the state Department of Community Affairs or shared with Devlin and Castellani.

"Give us notice so we can prepare an adequate defense," Castellani said at one point.

Frino said the letters broadly addressed issues, without specifically laying out some of the specific cases.

Ward also said Devlin tried to force the ACMUA to hire a private security firm, while Ward felt the assistance it got from the Office of Homeland Security was sufficient.

But Ward never said how Devlin ended the solar plans, and seemed to say the private security firm was never hired.