DeVlieger to step down as Ocean City Council member

OCEAN CITY — First Ward City Councilman Michael DeVlieger drew an audible gasp from other members of the governing body on Thursday when he said he planned to step down from his elected position to focus on his career and his family.
The Aug. 12 City Council meeting will be his last, he said near the end of the most recent meeting.
He said he was told by a friend and health care professional that he needed to make some choices for the sake of his wellbeing.
“I can’t cut my work out and I can’t cut my family out,” DeVlieger said. “As much as I want to be here, I need to be healthy for my family, to enjoy them and to drive what is important.”
DeVlieger’s page on LinkedIn indicates he started as principal talent acquisition partner with IBM in Philadelphia earlier this year. He is also involved with the website OCNJDaily.com.
He and his wife, Jennifer, have two children.
In 2020, DeVlieger won a third term on City Council, running unopposed in the May election.
“I don’t want to get too sappy, so I’ll just say it’s been a great honor,” DeVlieger said at the meeting on Thursday.
Council president Bob Barr said he was shocked by the news.
“I want to talk you into staying, but that’s not what’s best for you and your family, clearly. So we wish you well,” Barr said.
“I love you,” said Councilman Keith Hartzell. “I just want to say that publicly. We don’t say that enough as men.”
He said that he, too, has had to make difficult choices to balance his career and his life.
“Mike, I have the ultimate respect for you. I’ve been where you’re at. And all I can tell you is if you follow God’s will you’re going to be OK,” Hartzell said.
In his weekly statement to residents on Friday, Mayor Jay Gillian praised DeVlieger for more than nine years of public service.
“All our elected officials devote a lot of time, energy and passion to their positions with little in return other than the satisfaction of serving their communities. I hope you’ll all join me in paying tribute to Mike for all his hard work on behalf of Ocean City,” Gillian wrote.
According to Doug Bergen, a spokesman for the city, DeVlieger still has to submit a letter of resignation for his withdrawal to become official.
“Once that is received, City Council within 30 days could choose to appoint an interim council member to serve until the November 2021 general election. In that election, candidates would run to finish the unexpired term of the First Ward councilman, which runs until the May 2024 municipal election,” Bergen wrote in an email Monday morning.
At the meeting Thursday, DeVlieger said he had some people in mind as potential replacements. He did not give names.
“There are a lot of important things coming up,” he said. “In pondering this matter, I was trying to think of who I think would be strong enough and passionate enough to take on these things.”
Under Ocean City’s non-partisan form of government, elections are held in spring, with representatives of the four city wards decided every four years. The three at-large council seats and the mayor’s seat are up next year in citywide voting.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
