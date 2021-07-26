DeVlieger to step down as Ocean City Council member

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to talk you into staying, but that’s not what’s best for you and your family, clearly. So we wish you well,” Barr said.

“I love you,” said Councilman Keith Hartzell. “I just want to say that publicly. We don’t say that enough as men.”

He said that he, too, has had to make difficult choices to balance his career and his life.

“Mike, I have the ultimate respect for you. I’ve been where you’re at. And all I can tell you is if you follow God’s will you’re going to be OK,” Hartzell said.

In his weekly statement to residents on Friday, Mayor Jay Gillian praised DeVlieger for more than nine years of public service.

“All our elected officials devote a lot of time, energy and passion to their positions with little in return other than the satisfaction of serving their communities. I hope you’ll all join me in paying tribute to Mike for all his hard work on behalf of Ocean City,” Gillian wrote.

According to Doug Bergen, a spokesman for the city, DeVlieger still has to submit a letter of resignation for his withdrawal to become official.