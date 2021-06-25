Device will let backyard birders ID birds, help track species worldwide

“Most birds fly over at night. We can tell a lot about the sex and age and where they are from by the slight differences in calls,” Lanzone said.

CTT is well known by avian and other animal researchers all over the globe and was founded in Cape May County about 10 years ago. Its products are used to study everything from large golden eagles to tiny songbirds, and from mammals like foxes to insects like crickets.

“This will help you learn,” said David LaPuma, former executive director of the Cape May Bird Observatory and now CTT’s director of global market development. “The goal is connecting more people in more meaningful, deeper ways to nature around them.”

Terra will remove human speech and other noises like central air conditioning units, trucks and lawnmowers, so people can also use it to relax to nature sounds.

Lanzone said electronics and birding have been part of his life since about age 12, when he was growing up in Rochester, New York.

His dad was an electronics engineer, but it was Bill Evans, whom he called the founder of recording night flight calls of birds, who was his mentor in the field at the Braddock Bay Bird Observatory near Rochester.