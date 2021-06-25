Device will let backyard birders ID birds, help track species worldwide

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The legions of casual, backyard birdwatchers will soon have a way to immediately know what avian species are sharing their little slice of Earth.
Cellular Tracking Technologies, a company that makes electronic tracking devices for studying bird migration, is jumping into the consumer market with a device that lets people listen to the birds in their yards and use an app to identify them in real time.
Called Terra, in addition to two microphones to pull in bird sounds, the device contains a radio receiver to identify and extract data from radio-tagged birds that fly by. And it sends data on species found at each location to a database for use by researchers.
There is no similar product available anywhere, said Casey Halverson, chief operating officer and co-founder of CTT.
The company is partnering with a nonprofit called Conservation Science Global on the project, Halvorsen said.
The company has created a Terra prototype and is funding the first commercial production through Kickstarter, with supporters who give $165 getting a device. With about five days to go, the product is more than 60% funded with almost 900 backers.
ABSECON — A Canada goose’s brain is smaller than its pile of droppings, but the ubiquitous b…
CTT is headquartered at the Cape May Airport Tech Village, where it designs and manufactures its devices. It employs about 30 people, and if the Terra project is fully funded, it will hire another dozen, said Project Leader Scott Whittle, a bird expert and author of The Warbler Guide and app.
“We have been banding and tracking, and saying, ‘From these 50 birds we believe the majority of the population is doing this,’” Whittle said. “Terra, by listening to the whole spectrum 24/7, looks at the whole population.”
The team envisions having tens of thousands of the devices installed across the globe in the first two years. That would far outstrip the reach of researchers now, they said.
“We have quite a few birds radio tracked through the Motus (Wildlife Tracking System),” Whittle said.
The Motus network is managed by the nonprofit Birds Canada, and it took about seven years to get about 1,000 sensors placed.
MILLVILLE — Daniel Fenton Jr. vividly remembers battling the frost and the birds when he use…
“In one season we could have 10,000-plus sensors, in a couple of years 50,000,” said Michael Lanzone, president, CEO and co-founder of CTT.
That could be a much better way of studying birds, he said.
“We shouldn’t take lightly when we capture and put a tracking device on a bird,” Lanzone said, adding it is stressful for the bird and adds weight to it that may disadvantage its survival.
Whittle said there has been a 30% decline in birds globally in the past 50 years.
“It’s a wicked curve that needs to be addressed worldwide,” Whittle said.
A giant skull with something akin to tweezers for a mouth washed ashore in New Jersey, ignit…
The unassuming device resembles a solar light. Inside its watertight compartment are two high-tech microphones that pull bird songs and other natural sounds from the side and 1,000 to 2,000 feet in the air, according to conditions.
It will take nine months to a year to create the final product and get it to supporters and consumers, the company estimates.
“People jury-rigged these kinds of things in the past. I made one 10 years ago, but they were just for listening,” Lanzone said.
Lanzone said a lot of different technical developments had to happen in the past few years to offer a bird identification app and the ability to feed all data from every device worldwide into a database.
“The servers are now available — until recently it was hard to send, receive and analyze so much data in real time,” Lanzone said. “Algorithms for machine learning have improved. Another big thing is call ID — there’s been a lot more work with that. And there have been huge improvements in machine ability to find fine differences in variation. It continues to get better and better.”
VENTNOR — Paisley Murray carried a purple bucket into her kitchen and sat it down near the s…
Calls are the chirps, chips and other sounds birds make as they fly, rather than the songs more familiar to people.
“Most birds fly over at night. We can tell a lot about the sex and age and where they are from by the slight differences in calls,” Lanzone said.
CTT is well known by avian and other animal researchers all over the globe and was founded in Cape May County about 10 years ago. Its products are used to study everything from large golden eagles to tiny songbirds, and from mammals like foxes to insects like crickets.
“This will help you learn,” said David LaPuma, former executive director of the Cape May Bird Observatory and now CTT’s director of global market development. “The goal is connecting more people in more meaningful, deeper ways to nature around them.”
Terra will remove human speech and other noises like central air conditioning units, trucks and lawnmowers, so people can also use it to relax to nature sounds.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Access to the Delaware Bay beaches is prohibited from May 7 through June 7…
Lanzone said electronics and birding have been part of his life since about age 12, when he was growing up in Rochester, New York.
His dad was an electronics engineer, but it was Bill Evans, whom he called the founder of recording night flight calls of birds, who was his mentor in the field at the Braddock Bay Bird Observatory near Rochester.
That was in the late 1980s, when technology only allowed for recording of bird sounds, and it was up to Evans and others to identify the birds from their own knowledge.
Later, Lanzone was hired at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to manage a bio acoustics laboratory.
That doesn’t mean he spends all his time in laboratories. He also travels all over the world to put CTT’s tracking devices on birds.
“We are tracking on every continent but Antarctica, and that’s going to change soon,” Lanzone said. “We have a penguin project coming up.”
Even in Antarctica, he will have to remove his gloves to put on the small devices.
He’s been frostbitten before, in places like Duluth, Minnesota, where he was banding bald eagles and the temperature hit 40 below zero, he said. The birds provide some warmth, as their bodies are 102 degrees.
While those places are dramatic, Whittle stressed that nature is everywhere.
“For a lot of people, nature is something to watch on TV,” said Whittle. “Actually there is a lot going on all around us.”
Whittle said he started birding when he lived in Brooklyn, New York, and there was plenty to see in that urban environment.
“Once there is a personal connection, you take conservation more personally,” he said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.