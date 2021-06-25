 Skip to main content
Development of Atlantic City's Bader Field in the works
Development of Atlantic City's Bader Field in the works

Bader field

This aerial view of Bader Field, taken in August 2010, shows the unused airport's land strip, along with the former Bernie Robbins Stadium to the right.

ATLANTIC CITY — Although the future of Bader Field has been discussed for years, little is known about the city's most recent plans for its redevelopment.

During the Southern New Jersey Development Council’s Construction Forecast last week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city hopefully would announce soon what could be coming to the site.

"Hopefully soon, very soon, (with) some big people, a group across the country, we'll have a major announcement on a multibillion-dollar project," Small said, referring to the former airfield. 

Small mentioned that a group, which he didn't name, is interested in developing a "unique design" at the field.

The mayor didn't go into specifics but said the project does not include plans for Stockton University to build a coastal institute there, as previously discussed.

Rebekah Mena, the city's public information officer, said the mayor would never sell the lot outright, which Small also mentioned last week.

"Bader Field is such a huge asset to the city, and they would never want to sell it outright," Mena said Thursday. "In an ideal world, what the mayor would like to see is some type of 99-year lease. No official 99-year lease is on the table, but that's more so a big picture for the mayor."

Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, said the city has not clued them in to any concrete development plans for Bader Field.

"Redevelopment of Bader Field requires city and state approval. No redevelopment proposal of any kind has been presented to date for approval," Ryan said Tuesday.

The 2016 Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act authorized a five-year takeover by the state and awarded direct fiscal oversight of the resort to the DCA. 

According to New Jersey Public Notices, a bid was to be opened Friday to use Bader Field for a truck driving school.

Bader Field is a 150-acre former historic airport. The site has been used for events including large-scale food distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the last of which was held June 17. In early June, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival was held there. The annual event was moved outside and was the city's first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped festivals and conventions.

The future of the property has been up in the air for years. 

In 2016, the city put the field up for auction with a minimum bid of $155 million. The resort received two bids for the land but ultimately rejected the offers.

A year later, the city authorized a request for proposals on the site and received four unsuccessful concepts.

In March, City Council proposed a resolution to vet a proposed $2.7 billion development plan to turn the field into a "world class motor destination," with a race course, housing and mixed-use buildings. The state of that project is also unconfirmed.

