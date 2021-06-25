Development of Atlantic City's Bader Field in the works

ATLANTIC CITY — Although the future of Bader Field has been discussed for years, little is known about the city's most recent plans for its redevelopment.

During the Southern New Jersey Development Council’s Construction Forecast last week, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the city hopefully would announce soon what could be coming to the site.

"Hopefully soon, very soon, (with) some big people, a group across the country, we'll have a major announcement on a multibillion-dollar project," Small said, referring to the former airfield.

Small mentioned that a group, which he didn't name, is interested in developing a "unique design" at the field.

The mayor didn't go into specifics but said the project does not include plans for Stockton University to build a coastal institute there, as previously discussed.

Rebekah Mena, the city's public information officer, said the mayor would never sell the lot outright, which Small also mentioned last week.

"Bader Field is such a huge asset to the city, and they would never want to sell it outright," Mena said Thursday. "In an ideal world, what the mayor would like to see is some type of 99-year lease. No official 99-year lease is on the table, but that's more so a big picture for the mayor."

