UPPER TOWNSHIP – The Beesley’s Point Development Group LLC has put $10 million into site remediation at the former power plant on the Great Egg Harbor Bay, with far more work ahead, company officials said.

About $8.5 million went into safely removing asbestos from the buildings onsite, Chris Wilson, the president of the LLC, said Friday.

That’s before construction even begins on the development project itself. What that development will look like remains out of focus, at least for now, aside from a few hints from township government that it will include a new hotel, a marina and possibly private homes.

“We are here to stay,” Wilson said.

Company officials say they have not yet finalized plans but indicate it will be a major project, and they insist Upper Township will be happy with the results.

“We don’t know yet,” said David Kreutz, also with the development group, also on Friday. “The site is magnificent. We’re in the middle of demolishing the power plant.”

The site of the former B.L. England power plant was a hot topic last week, as Township Committee approved a plan amendment for an electrical substation within the site. In a 3-2 vote, committee agreed to change the sites redevelopment zone designation to allow the substation to be built where there was once a massive pile of coal to fire the generators.

Committee members, including those voting no, said the substation could otherwise be built close to the water, and the amendment was just better planning. The reason the proposal was controversial is that the power entering that substation is to be generated by offshore wind turbines, which many in the area strongly oppose.

Wilson said the substation was part of the deal when Beesley’s Point Development Group bought the property from former owners RC Cape May Holdings, LLC. That firm bought the plant in 2007. After decades in operation, the plant closed on May 1, 2019.

The original plan for the placement of the substation would have been tough to plan around, Wilson said. The township’s approval allowing it to be moved farther from the valuable waterfront land, toward the back of the property is a big help to the company’s plans, he said.

Several speakers at the Monday Township Committee meeting questioned the development company’s plan, and one woman said the purchase price for the 300-plus acre site was $10. That’s the number on a website listing property transfers.

So far, no one from Beesley’s Point Development Group has disclosed the purchase price, although published reports put the number at $13 million.

Wilson said the purchase agreement prevents him from saying how much was paid.

“I don’t want to get the lawyers mad at me,” Wilson said. He described $10 as a dramatic underestimate.

In announcing the sale of the plant in November 2021, then-Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo indicated that taking on the cleanup and site remediation costs made up a significant portion of the overall purchase price.

That sale was finalized in March 2022.

'Our long-term vision'

From a distance, the site looks much the same as it did when in operation, but for the lack of smoke from the tall chimney. In September, the company undertook its most visibly dramatic step, the implosion of the tall cooling tower.

The plant itself and the tall smokestack remain in place.

Last week, with the cooperation of the Department of Environmental Protection and the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, the company undertook a controlled burn to remove invasive phragmites reeds at the site.

The burn included several acres, Kruetz said. While the plans for development at the site remain uncertain, Kruetz promised that the area would include access for township residents and preserved natural areas once the work was completed.

“Our long-term vision for the property is to eradicate all invasive non-native plants, rehabilitate the marsh and coastal areas, and extend the current upland forest area,” Kruetz said in a prepared statement. “We plan on planting thousands of native plants and trees on various areas of the site. Eventually, we will build raised walking paths that meander in and out of the forest and into the majestic wetlands for the community to enjoy and our youth to be inspired.”

He said the phragmites had overtaken ponds at the site and choked out native species.

In addition to the power plant, the site also includes a fishing pier and once held a publicly accessible golf course, now long overgrown. The area also includes forests and wetlands.

The township has designated the entire area as being in need of redevelopment, a designation that gives local government additional leeway in zoning and in direct negotiations on projects.