Developer to convert Atlantic Ave office building into loft apartments

ATLANTIC CITY — New loft-style apartments are coming to Atlantic City, part of a Philadelphia-based developer’s plan to convert an existing office building at a busy Atlantic Ave intersection.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board on Tuesday unanimously approved Atlantic Lofts, a development proposed by Odin Properties at 1 S. New York Ave.

“That corner needs help,” Jack Plackter, an attorney representing Odin, told CRDA board members. “This building will stabilize that corner.”

Odin plans to convert the offices on the second through eighth floors into 56 apartments, as well as add a roof deck.

Justin Kaplan, Odin’s director of development, said the residential units will include seven efficiencies, 28 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom apartments that range from about 350 to 900 square feet. Rental rates will range from approximately $1,300 to $1,900, Kaplan said.

The current retail spaces will stay put in the approximately 2,740-square-foot ground floor, which will also include a fitness center, a bike storage room and a space for package delivery for residents, according to Odin’s land use application with CRDA.

Some CRDA board members raised concerns about the lack of parking at the property, but Plackter said the building has never had on-site parking though the developer has been in conversation with the owner of an adjacent parking garage to lease spaces.

Company representatives did not share an exact start date for the project during the CRDA meeting, though Plackter told the state agency that following board approval, “we’re going to start construction immediately.”

The company purchased the 8-story property in late 2020 for $985,000, according to Atlantic County property records.

Headquartered in Center City, Philadelphia, Odin specializes in targeting and then revamping underperforming assets along the East Coast, according to its website. It owns and manages about 9,000 apartments and 200,000 square feet of commercial space across 14 states.