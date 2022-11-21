Developer Bart Blatstein pitches $3 billion development project at Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, proposed a plan to redevelop the city-owned Bader Field with market rate rental housing during a press conference on Monday.

The $3 billion plan calls for building 10,000 units of rental homes aimed at mid-market, and 400,000 square feet of retail and office space, along with 20 acres of open, recreational space and trails.

But Blatstein's "Casa Mar" vision faces competition from a $2.7 billion DEEM Enterprises proposal, unveiled in February, to build a "car-centric" luxury development there including housing and a race track for owners of race cars to take their vehicles to speed.

"I'm a huge supporter of Bart Blatstein. I'm just excited Bart and others have their eye on Atlantic City," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said when contacted after the press conference. "I let him know an MOU between the city and the other project is imminent."

Blatstein said he wasn't very familiar with the DEEM plan, but called on the state to make its process of choosing a developer for Bader Field transparent.

DEEM is based in Los Angeles and Atlantic City.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of Atlantic City, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blatstein called DEEM's plans "impractical" and said mid-market housing is what is needed.

"Atlantic City is a wonderful town. It is lacking in one thing — population," Blatstein said.

It's population was about 65,000 at its height, Blatstein said, from 1930 to 1940. It's about 38,500 today.

Tower Developments is teaming up Post Brothers on the proposed development.

Tower Investments President Brandon Dixon said the plan is to charge rents similar to those charged for apartments in Showboat.

Studios go for $1,200 a month, one-bedrooms for $1,500 and two-bedrooms for $1,600 to $1,800, Dixon said.

Bader Field is currently owned by the city and any project would also need state approval.

The proposal is but the latest in a string of plans for the 143-acre site, which is owned by the city but controlled by the state under a 2016 takeover law giving state government power over most of Atlantic City's major decisions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.