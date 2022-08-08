Detours to Route 47 in Millville planned this week

MILLVILLE — Sections of Route 47 in the city will be closed and detoured this week while a culvert repair project continues, the state Department of Transportation said on Monday.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, NJDOT's contractor, Mount Construction Co., will close the road in both directions between Kates Boulevard and Maylin Street.
The following detours will be in place:
Northbound:
- Motorists on Route 47 northbound will be directed to turn right onto Kates Boulevard
- Turn left onto South Third Street
- Turn left onto Maylin Street
- Turn right onto Route 47
Southbound:
- Motorists on Route 47 southbound will be directed to turn left onto Maylin Street
- Turn right onto South Third Street
- Turn right onto Kates Boulevard
- Turn left onto Route 47
Drivers can use 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic updates and travel information. NJDOT also provides information about state roadways on its Twitter and Facebook pages.
