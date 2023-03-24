Atlantic County officials announced Friday a series of delays set to begin Monday.
Ventnor
Detours will be in effect on various parts of Ventnor Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for county paving related to an ongoing signalization project. Detours will be:
- Monday: Between Troy and Newport avenues
- Tuesday: Between Troy and Sacramento avenues
- Wednesday: Between Derby and Dudley avenues
Also Wednesday, Dorset Avenue will be detoured at Winchester Avenue.
Hammonton
On Monday and Tuesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Third Street between Wood Street and Old Forks Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
From Wednesday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Third Street between Wood Street and Old Forks Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Local traffic will be allowed in the northbound direction on Fairview Avenue only.
Egg Harbor Township
Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Zion Road and the Garden State Parkway from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, an intermittent single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Carriage House Lane and Fire Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for asphalt driveway reconstruction and shoulder restoration.
Brigantine
Beginning Tuesday and continuing for about two weeks, a detour will be in effect along Brigantine Avenue between 29th and Second streets from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for resurfacing. Traffic will be detoured onto adjacent side streets during that time.
Stafford Township
Route 72 eastbound was set to be closed and detoured overnight Friday into Saturday at Marsha Drive for an advancement of the Manahawkin Bay Bridges project, the New Jersey Department of Transportation announced.
Work was set to begin at 8 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. The closure was to allow the contractor to remove the temporary traffic signal pole near the intersection and restripe the roadway to shift traffic to the right.
This will allow median work to continue in the area. The traffic signal heads and pedestrian push buttons will also be repositioned.
Motorists were asked to follow these detours:
- Motorists traveling on Route 72 eastbound will be directed to take the ramp toward Marsha Drive
- Keep right at the end of the ramp and merge onto Marsha Drive
- Turn left onto Jennifer Drive
- Turn left onto Morris Boulevard
- Take the ramp back to Route 72 eastbound
