Detours planned in Pleasantville, Egg Harbor Township next week

Detours will affect travel on two county roads next week, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
A detour will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday on English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township between Scarborough Drive and the Black Horse Pike. Northbound traffic will be sent along the detour, while southbound traffic will be permitted to cross through the work zone, officials said.
In neighboring Pleasantville, a detour will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday on Delilah Road at Main Street. Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist, officials said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.