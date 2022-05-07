Detours planned in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township

Drivers can expect roadwork in Absecon and Egg Harbor Township to affect their commutes this week.
In Absecon, a paving detour Tuesday will affect traffic on Mill Road between California Avenue and Westcoat Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses on Pleasant Avenue and residents of Holly Avenue will have access to the work zone in the northbound direction from California Avenue only, Atlantic County officials said in a news release. No southbound traffic from Westcoat will be permitted to enter the work zone.
The following day, another detour on Mill Road, this time between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat Road, will take effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local traffic will be permitted between California Avenue and Westcoat Road in both directions. Local traffic between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat must use the Ohio Avenue entrance into the work zone.
People are also reading…
Westcoat Road will be accessible northbound from California Avenue only. Eastbound traffic from Westcoat onto Mill Road will be prohibited, officials said.
In Egg Harbor Township, detours are planned for the following roads:
PLEASANTVILLE — Grave site markers for veterans have been stolen from a local cemetery.
Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed with a detour in place 24 hours a day.
Zion Road: On Monday and Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Tuesday through Thursday, Zion Road will be closed to all traffic from 2 to 10 p.m.
Steelmanville Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All work is weather permitting. Plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.