Detours planned in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township

Drivers can expect roadwork in Absecon and Egg Harbor Township to affect their commutes this week.

In Absecon, a paving detour Tuesday will affect traffic on Mill Road between California Avenue and Westcoat Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Businesses on Pleasant Avenue and residents of Holly Avenue will have access to the work zone in the northbound direction from California Avenue only, Atlantic County officials said in a news release. No southbound traffic from Westcoat will be permitted to enter the work zone.

The following day, another detour on Mill Road, this time between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat Road, will take effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local traffic will be permitted between California Avenue and Westcoat Road in both directions. Local traffic between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat must use the Ohio Avenue entrance into the work zone.

Westcoat Road will be accessible northbound from California Avenue only. Eastbound traffic from Westcoat onto Mill Road will be prohibited, officials said.

In Egg Harbor Township, detours are planned for the following roads:

Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed with a detour in place 24 hours a day.

Zion Road: On Monday and Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Tuesday through Thursday, Zion Road will be closed to all traffic from 2 to 10 p.m.

Steelmanville Road: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Ocean Heights Avenue: A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All work is weather permitting. Plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.