Detours planned for Dennisville-Petersburg Road in Dennis Township

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Beginning Monday, a stretch of Dennisville-Petersburg Road will be closed while new a storm pipe, inlets and manholes are installed, Cape May County officials said.

Traffic between Route 47 and Main Street will be detoured during construction. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will still have access to the road, county officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Northbound traffic on Route 47 onto Main Street can continue on that path and turn right onto Dennisville-Petersburg heading east. Northbound Main Street traffic, however, will be barred from turning left on Dennisville-Petersburg Road and head west.

Southbound traffic on Route 47 wanting to go east on Dennisville-Petersburg Road will be taken onto Tyler Road before being directed to Washington Avenue, followed by Woodbine-Ocean View Road and back to the roundabout.

Westbound traffic on Dennisville-Petersburg Road approaching the roundabout for access to Route 47 will be directed west onto Woodbine-Ocean View Road, south to Washington Avenue and south onto Tyler Road, eventually arriving at Route 47.

Westbound traffic on Dennisville-Petersburg Road approaching the roundabout and wishing to access locations along Dennisville-Petersburg Road west of Main Street or Main Street itself will be permitted to continue along Dennisville-Petersburg Road.

