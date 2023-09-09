Traffic in Atlantic County will be heavily impacted Sept. 10 by the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon, police said.
The triathlon features three portions that include swimming, biking and running. The swim will take place in the bay off Bader Field. The biking will take place throughout the county. The run will be along the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor, Atlantic City police said Monday in a news release.
In Atlantic City, motorists on Albany Avenue will experience heavy delays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heavy foot traffic is expected on the Boardwalk between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., police said.
Closures include Atlantic City Expressway exits 1 through 5, police said. Motorists attempting to reach the Downbeach communities via the Black Horse Pike will be redirected either to West End Avenue or the Downbeach Express toll road to keep Albany Avenue clear for triathlon participants.
The Brigantine Connector tunnel also will be closed.
Detours will be in place in Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Fire Road and New Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said. In Absecon, a detour will be in place along Mill, Fire and Westcoat roads, as well as Ohio Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information on the triathlon, visit
ironman.com/im703-atlantic-city.
GALLERY: 6th annual Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Top overall finisher Aaronn Gu crosses the finish line Saturday at the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City after completing the race in 4 hours, 14 minutes, 12 seconds.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
An exhausted Aaronn Gu, who was the top overall finisher Saturday at the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City, lies in the sand after crossing the finish line in 4 hours, 14 minutes, 12 seconds.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Vincenzo Marchione, who finished second, congratulates an exhausted Aaronn Gu for being the top overall finisher Saturday at the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
A fallen competitor, right is helped across the finish line Saturday. "We are able to give people an opportunity to be the best versions of themselves. And sometimes that means helping someone else cross the finish line and not worrying about yourself, which is beautiful," race director Stephen Del Monte said.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Top female finisher Katie Rodger finished the 70.3-mile race in 4 hours, 37 minutes, 2 seconds Saturday.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Top female finisher Katie Rodger is greeted by friends at the finish line Saturday. Rodger finished the 70.3-mile race in 4 hours, 37 minutes, 2 seconds.
JOHN RUSSO photos, Staff Writer
The top women finishers, from left, Leah Roberts (fourth), Alice Cote-Allard (second), Katie Rodger (first) and Sharon Schmidt-Mongrain (third).
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Del Monte
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Race director Stephen Del Monte, left, shakes hands with one of the competitors, Phil Schaffer, at the finish line.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
A family holds up signs of support for runners as they job by on the Boardwalk on Saturday for the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
The sixth Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City was held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 and took competitors through the resort and neighboring towns in Atlantic County. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.