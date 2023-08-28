Traffic in Atlantic County will be heavily impacted Sept. 10 by the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon, police said.

The triathlon features three portions that include swimming, biking and running. The swim will take place in the bay off Bader Field. The biking will take place throughout the county. The run will be along the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor, Atlantic City police said Monday in a news release.

In Atlantic City, motorists on Albany Avenue will experience heavy delays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heavy foot traffic is expected on the Boardwalk between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., police said.

Closures include Atlantic City Expressway exits 1 through 5, police said. Motorists attempting to reach the Downbeach communities via the Black Horse Pike will be redirected either to West End Avenue or the Downbeach Express toll road to keep Albany Avenue clear for triathlon participants.

The Brigantine Connector tunnel also will be closed.

Detours will be in place in Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Fire Road and New Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said. In Absecon, a detour will be in place along Mill, Fire and Westcoat roads, as well as Ohio Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the triathlon, visit ironman.com/im703-atlantic-city.

GALLERY: 6th annual Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City