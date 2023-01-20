Detours in place next week in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A series of traffic advisories will be in place starting Monday in the township, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Steelmanville Road: On Monday, Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a full detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in that area.

Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detours or seek an alternate route. All delays are weather pending.