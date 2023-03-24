Atlantic County officials announced Friday a series of delays set to begin Monday.

Ventnor

Detours will be in effect in various parts of Ventnor Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for county paving related to the ongoing signalization project in the city. Detours will be:

Monday: Between Troy and Newport avenues

Between Troy and Newport avenues Tuesday: Between Troy and Sacramento avenues

Between Troy and Sacramento avenues Wednesday: Between Derby and Dudley avenues

Also Wednesday, Dorset Avenue will be detoured at Winchester Avenue.

Hammonton

On Monday and Tuesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Third Street, between Wood Street and Old Forks Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From Wednesday through Friday, a detour will be in effect on Third Street between Wood Street and Old Forks Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Local traffic will be allowed in the northbound direction on Fairview Avenue only.

Egg Harbor Township

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Zion Road and Garden State Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Zion Road: From Monday through Friday, an intermittent single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Carriage House Lane and Fire Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for asphalt driveway reconstruction and shoulder restoration.

Brigantine

Beginning Tuesday and continuing for about two weeks, a detour will be in effect along Brigantine Avenue between 29th and 2nd street, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be detoured onto adjacent side streets during that time.

Stafford Township

Route 72 eastbound was set to be closed and detoured overnight Friday into Saturday at Marsha Drive for an advancement of the Manahawkin Bay Bridges project, the NJ Department of Transportation announced.

Work was set to begin at 8 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. The closure was to allow the contractor to remove the temporary traffic signal pole near the intersection and restripe the roadway to the shift the traffic to the right.

This will allow median work to continue in the area. The traffic signal heads and pedestrian push buttons will also be repositioned.

Motorists were asked to follow these detours:

Motorists traveling on Route 72 eastbound will be directed to take the ramp towards Marsha Drive

Keep right at the end of the ramp and merge onto Marsha Drive

Turn left onto Jennifer Drive

Turn left onto Morris Boulevard

Take the ramp back to Route 72 eastbound