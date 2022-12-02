 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detours in place in Egg Harbor Township starting Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Starting Monday, three separate detours will be in place in the township, county officials said Friday.

Steelmanville Road: On Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zion Road: On Monday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. From Tuesday to Thursday, a full detour will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ocean Heights Avenue: From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All detours are weather pending. For more information, go to aclink.org.

