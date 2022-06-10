 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detours expected for Lower Township triathlon

083021-pac-nws-escape

On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

LOWER TOWNSHIP — North Cape May residents should expect delays and detours Sunday for the ninth annual DeSatnick Real Estate Escape the Cape Triathlon, police said Friday.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal on Route 9. 

Anyone living along Jonathan Hoffman Road, Seashore Road south of the Cape May Canal, the West Cape May bridge, New England Road, Bayshore Road south of the canal, Stimpson Lane, Shunpike Road south of the canal, Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive and the Channel Apartments can expect road closures and detours, police said in a news release.

People in these areas should consider alternate travel plans throughout the morning, police said. Trash and recycling cans, or anything that can potentially be a hazard for runners, should be removed from the street.

Anyone living along New England Road who must leave their home for emergencies is asked to call police at 609-886-2711 to be escorted through the triathlon course, police said.

Visit delmosports.com to view course details and schedules.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

