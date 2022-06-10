Detours expected for Lower Township triathlon

LOWER TOWNSHIP — North Cape May residents should expect delays and detours Sunday for the ninth annual DeSatnick Real Estate Escape the Cape Triathlon, police said Friday. The event will be held from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal on Route 9. Anyone living along Jonathan Hoffman Road, Seashore Road south of the Cape May Canal, the West Cape May bridge, New England Road, Bayshore Road south of the canal, Stimpson Lane, Shunpike Road south of the canal, Lincoln Boulevard, Atlantic Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Beach Drive and the Channel Apartments can expect road closures and detours, police said in a news release.
People in these areas should consider alternate travel plans throughout the morning, police said. Trash and recycling cans, or anything that can potentially be a hazard for runners, should be removed from the street. Anyone living along New England Road who must leave their home for emergencies is asked to call police at 609-886-2711 to be escorted through the triathlon course, police said. Visit delmosports.com to view course details and schedules.
GALLERY from the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions.
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athlete #78 Gregg Heimer riding his bike down Lincoln Blvd.
Michele Tuttle runs down Beach Drive during Sunday’s Escape the Cape Triathlon. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, which she jumped off to start the triathlon, is in the background.
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. (right) Grace Wallace of West Chester PA rings her bells for the riders and runners as they pass.
Robert Byrne, from Broomall, Pennsylvania, roars as he finishes the race.
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athete #853 Falon Doutrich in the final 50 yds to the finish line.
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athlete #606 Katie Collins, from Philadelphia, closes in on the finish line.
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athlete #309 Cortney Marengo, from Collegeville PA, arrives at the bike-run transition.
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. New York City resident Ezra Gonen, 12, pulls into the bike-run transition.
Jennifer Carpenter’s family, from left, Matthew, Reed, 9, and Peyton, 6, all from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, came to show their support for mom.
