Detours expected for Coombs Douglass Run

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Drivers traveling throughout Town Bank and North Cape May the morning of Aug. 13 may be forced to adjust their routes while the Coombs Douglas Run is ongoing.
The run starts at 8:30 a.m., causing detours on Town Bank Road, Clubhouse Road, Miramar Avenue, Beach Drive, Shore Road and at Douglass Park, township police said Thursday.
Drivers are asked to avoid that area from 8 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, police said.
Douglass Park will be closed from 10 p.m. Aug. 13 until the race ends on the following morning, police said.
