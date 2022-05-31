Detours continue on Mill Road in Absecon

ABSECON — Construction on a portion of Mill Road in the city will continue throughout this week, county officials said Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a detour will be in effect between Ohio and California avenues from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, for guardrail work. Drivers will be directed by posted detour signs, officials said.

On Friday, a detour will be in effect, this time between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, again for guardrail work, officials said.

From Wednesday to Friday, only local traffic will be allowed to continue on Mill Road northbound from California Avenue to Westcoat Road. Eastbound traffic will be detoured, officials said.

Throughout the week, drivers should consider using other routes to prevent traffic buildups, officials said.

