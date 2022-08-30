Detour to take effect on Egg Harbor Township road

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Beginning Wednesday and lasting through Sept. 9, a detour will be in place in the northbound lane of Bargaintown/Fire Road between Zion and Mill roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, for utility work by South Jersey Gas.
The southbound lane will remain open, Atlantic County officials said Tuesday.
Northbound motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.
The northbound lane will reopen each evening but close again by 7 a.m. the following morning, the county said in a news release.
