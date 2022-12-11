Detour to be in effect on Ventnor Avenue on Monday

A detour will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor on Monday, according to an Atlantic County traffic advisory.
The detour will impact traffic between Richards and Sacramento avenues from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting, to allow for work on a signalization project.
Drivers are being urged to follow the posted detour and plan for travel delays or seek alternative routes.
