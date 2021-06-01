Detour set for Thursday on Fulling Mill Road in Lower Township

Fulling Mill Road will be closed between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday for paving between Mowery and Franklin avenues in the Villas section of Lower Township, Cape May County said Tuesday.
Traffic heading west will be detoured onto Franklin Avenue then to Benz Avenue, to Mowery Avenue and back to Fulling Mill, county officials said in a news release.
Traffic heading east will be detoured to Mowery then to Benz to Franklin and back to Fulling Mill, the county said.
The paving is expected to last about four hours, after which Fulling Mill will be reopened to traffic, the county said.
— Vincent Jackson
