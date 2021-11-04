 Skip to main content
Detour scheduled to begin Friday in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — A detour will be in place beginning Friday in the northbound lane of West End/Wellington Avenue, Atlantic County said Wednesday.

The detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Harrisburg and Trenton avenues, weather permitting, for county pavement repair and resurfacing work.

Motorists are asked to follow posted detour signs and plan travel accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist. Local businesses and residents will have access to their properties, the county said.

— John Russo

