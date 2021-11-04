Detour scheduled to begin Friday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A detour will be in place beginning Friday in the northbound lane of West End/Wellington Avenue, Atlantic County said Wednesday.
The detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Harrisburg and Trenton avenues, weather permitting, for county pavement repair and resurfacing work.
Motorists are asked to follow posted detour signs and plan travel accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist. Local businesses and residents will have access to their properties, the county said.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
