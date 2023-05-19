GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A detour is planned for Jimmie Leeds Road next week for paving work, Atlantic County officials said.
A single-lane, westbound detour will be in effect between Pitney Road and Route 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the county said in a news release. Local side street closures will be in effect, and vehicles will be limited to eastward travel only within the work zone.
From Wednesday to Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., officials said.
Delays are expected while the detour is in place. Motorists are asked to plan for traffic backups or use alternate routes.
