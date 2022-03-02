Detour on Moss Mill Road in Galloway set for Thursday, Friday

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A detour will be in effect on Moss Mill Road beginning Thursday morning, Atlantic County officials said.
The detour will occur between Pitney and Wrangleboro roads from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, for county road improvements.
Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel accordingly or seek an alternate route. For more information, visit aclink.org.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A one lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Fire Road…
— John Russo
