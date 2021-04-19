Detour on Delilah Road for emergency work

PLEASANTVILLE — A detour will be in place on a portion of Delilah Road through Monday evening as the city works to repair a sewer main break, Atlantic County officials said,
The break occurred sometime in the evening Sunday between Main Street and Route 9.
Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and allow extra travel time or seek an alternate route.
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
