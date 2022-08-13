 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detour on Bargaintown/Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township next week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — There will be a detour in the southbound lane of Bargaintown/Fire Road beginning Tuesday that will last about three weeks, Atlantic County officials said.

The detour will be between Mill and Zion roads daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting, for utility work by South Jersey Gas. The northbound lane will remain open.

Southbound motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.

— John Russo

