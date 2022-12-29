Detour in place on Old Tilton Road until 'further notice'

A detour affecting traffic in the eastbound lane of Old Tilton Road between Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville began Thursday and will operate until further notice, Atlantic County officials said.
The detour will be in place between Church Street and Route 9 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an ongoing road project, the county said Thursday in a news release.
Eastbound drivers are asked to follow the posted detour, plan travel times accordingly or use an alternate route.
— Eric Conklin
