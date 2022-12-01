Detour in place on Old Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville

A detour is in place on Old Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, county officials announced Wednesday.
The detour, which began Thursday morning, will run through Dec. 9.
The eastbound lane of Old Tilton Road, between Church Street and Route 9, will be impacted from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting, as crews work on storm drainage as part of an ongoing roadway improvement project.
Eastbound motorists are asked to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
