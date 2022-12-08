Detour in place at Zion, Central intersection in Egg Harbor Township on Friday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A detour will be in place at the intersection of Zion Road and Central Avenue on Friday morning, county officials announced.
The detour will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for drainage work. Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police will be on site to assist.
— John Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.