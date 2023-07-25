Eastbound traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue will be detoured temporarily starting Wednesday for drainage and concrete work.
The road will be detoured between Blackman Road in Egg Harbor Township and New Road in Somers Point from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Atlantic County officials said in a news release.
Officials anticipate "significant delays" because of the traffic pattern change.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes or plan travel time accordingly.
In other traffic advisories:
A lane shift and/or single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road in Absecon, between Cordelia Lane and Delaware Avenue, from 8 a.m. to noon Friday for shoulder paving.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township at milepost 19.2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for county drainage improvements.
All work is weather permitting.
