Detention motion postponed for suspect in Fairfield shooting
Mass Shooting

A mass shooting killed a man and two women and injured 11 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

A Cumberland County Court hearing for one of the suspects in the Fairfield Township mass shooting has been delayed to 1 p.m. next Tuesday.

The detention motion for 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins was originally scheduled for Wednesday. His attorney, Dinaz Akhtar, requested the postponed to review recently-obtained discovery.

Fairfield Township mass shooting 911 call

Dawkins was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments following the May 22 shooting that killed three and injured 11. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, was arrested the following Tuesday. His hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

State Police have not revealed whether Darrell and Kevin Dawkins are related.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

