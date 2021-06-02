Detention motion postponed for suspect in Fairfield shooting

A Cumberland County Court hearing for one of the suspects in the Fairfield Township mass shooting has been delayed to 1 p.m. next Tuesday.
The detention motion for 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins was originally scheduled for Wednesday. His attorney, Dinaz Akhtar, requested the postponed to review recently-obtained discovery.
Dawkins was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments following the May 22 shooting that killed three and injured 11. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Darrell Dawkins, 30, was arrested the following Tuesday. His hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
State Police have not revealed whether Darrell and Kevin Dawkins are related.
