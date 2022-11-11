Despite the weather, Sea Isle City gathers to honor veterans

SEA ISLE CITY – What seemed like a significant fraction of Sea Isle City’s year-round population gathered inside the Community Lodge Friday for a Veterans Day ceremony.

Speakers repeatedly told those gathered that veterans should be honored not just on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, but throughout the year. Those gathered also promised to remember the sacrifices of those who served.

“We need to tell the stories of our veterans to our young people,” said Rita Marie Rothberg, the guest speaker at the event and Cape May County Clerk.

The event typically takes place at Memorial Park down the street, but a rainy forecast meant it was relocated, with morning drizzle later giving way to heavy rain.

“It’s a great day to be a veteran. Or a duck,” joked Mark Lloyd, the commander of VFW Post 1963.

Lloyd, and other speakers, credited veterans with preserving freedom and protecting America. Patti Lloyd, the president of the post auxiliary, asked those gathered to imagine living in a totalitarian society, one in which girls could not go to school, women were repressed and men were not allowed to think for themselves.

Mark Lloyd read an essay from a local 11-year-old, who promised to honor veterans. He said if an 11-year-old understands, he has more hope for the future.

Veterans Day began with the signing of the treaty to end the First World War just over a century ago.

“In those days, it was known as Armistice Day, and it was a day to celebrate those who fought in the war to end all wars,” Lloyd said.

Veterans have done their part, he said, saying it is time for other Americans to also protect the country.

“Together, we need to ensure that the benefits of freedom are shared by all, to make sure this freedom carries forward for generations to come,” he said.

The event included the traditional laying of wreaths, with Vince Conte representing the veterans of World War I and World War II, Frank Diamond presenting a wreath on behalf of Korean War veterans, Steve Burns for veterans of the war in Vietnam. Tully O’Clisham for the conflicts in the Middle East, Patti Lloyd for the VFW Auxiliary and Lt. Steven Conte for the Sea Isle City Police.

The event had additional poignancy with the recent passing of two VFW members, Navy veteran Bill Miller and Tom Rock, an Army veteran who earned two Purple Hearts and served with the Sea Isle City Police Department.

John Wagner, a city employee who serves with the 177th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard, presented the city with a flag that was flown during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Also at the event, Debbie Conrad, representing the organization Quilts of Valor, presented Rich Lomax with a hand-made quilt. Lomax served as a Navy corpsman with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.

He said he had been honored for his service and described himself as lucky enough to have been recognized in his professional life, but described the quilt presentation as “right up there.”

Conrad and Mayor Leonard Desiderio wrapped him in the quilt as part of the presentation.

Ronald Taylor, a member of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Company, played the bagpipes at the event, which was also attended by local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Desiderio invited the scouts and other children at the event to sit on the step in the front.