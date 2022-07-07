Despite rising prices, loyalists of Margate farmers market not deterred

MARGATE — It was a recent Thursday morning, and Alissa Mierzwinski was at the Margate Community Farmers Market with her husband, Matt, just like she is most Thursday mornings in the summer.

Mierzwinski, of Egg Harbor Township, prefers to buy locally grown produce because she believes it is treated with fewer, less harmful sprays. Thursday was even more of an occasion, as Mierzwinski had brought her 8-month-old son, Luke, for his first trip to the market, a block-long stretch along Amherst Avenue populated by 30 or so vendors.

Mierzwinski loves shopping there because, besides liking that she knows where her food is coming from, she also appreciates that she knows where her money is going.

“We like to support local and not corporations. It’s a little more, but definitely worth it,” she said.

As inflation continues to drive up food prices at grocery stores and retail centers, it’s also having an impact on vendors and local farmers, who are finding themselves in a delicate balancing act between absorbing the higher costs and raising their prices.

The Margate farmers market has been around since 2010 and is organized by Steve and Cookie’s by the Bay Restaurant. It has survived many trials and tribulations, including the COVID-19 pandemic and now, inflation.

Bill Talarico, a vendor selling kimchi and marinades for his wife’s business, Get Pickled, said that even though inflation has affected the prices for their ingredients, including the cost of jars and lids, they don’t plan to raise their prices.

“The price for a box of cabbage has doubled, and the price for Korean products, which we only use authentic Korean products down to the salt for our kimchi, has gone up, too,” Talarico said.

But for Talarico, who loves the interactions with the public, including getting them to try new things, business continues to be good.

“We cater to such a niche market, so we do good at events like farmers markets, where people are looking for unique products.”

Around him, vendors sold fresh, organic, farm-to-table products, such as produce, seafood, cheeses, jams, soaps, coffee, fresh flowers, beauty products and handcrafted jewelry.

Other produce suppliers, like Reed’s Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Township, are seeing an impact from inflation.

“We have to change the prices to some extent to match the price of inflation,” said Lainey Ludwig, of Linwood, who was working Reed’s farm stand with Mariel Palamero. It was the farm’s second time at the Margate market.

“People are excited about our stand,” said Palamero, who noted the slight price changes don’t seem to deter customers. “We’re all organic, so that’s a plus for a lot of people.”

If there is a silver lining for farmers markets and local vendors, it’s that their customers aren’t shopping for the cheapest deal, but for something unique with which they can associate.

Mathew Allen, who was in town for the Fourth of July weekend from Brooklyn, New York, came to the market for the variety of unique, organic products made by small businesses that he said he won’t find in a supermarket or grocery store.

“We’re getting top-quality produce and supporting small businesses,” said Allen, as he got a jar of Get Pickled’s Italian Giardiniera pickled vegetables from Talarico.

Allen said making savings the ultimate priority is like “making a deal with the devil.”

“It’s cheaper, but I want my food to taste like something,” said Allen, who thinks supermarket produce doesn’t taste as good as what he finds at a local community market.

Vendor Arles Dupont, of Ocean City, who was there for her business of natural bath, body and home products, said her business model, which includes refillable bottles, helps guard against waste and inflation.

“We’ve been affected by inflation, but not that much just because all our ingredients are sustainably sourced,” said Dupont, owner of ‘Aina The Zero Waste Shop.

The shop has a variety of different sized glasses for its refillable products, which are also customizable, said Dupont. She also noted a lot of their products had ingredients like bamboo, a renewable resource that also is biodegradable, recyclable, put into composts and serves other purposes, which was another major selling point for people buying her products.

“If things keep skyrocketing, our business would get hurt, but we’re keeping it positive,” said Talarico. “Come support local businesses. We have great stuff to offer.”