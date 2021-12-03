Despite reported issues, NJ proof-of-vaccination app is working properly, creator says

New Jersey rolled out its proof-of-vaccination app with little fanfare five months ago. And while some users have reported issues with it, its creator is assuring residents the app works as intended.
The app, which was created by New York-based Docket Health Inc., can be used as “additional proof of vaccination,” or in the event that people lose their original vaccine card, to gain access to some stores, restaurants, airlines or countries that require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry.
The New Jersey Department of Health unveiled the Docket app over the summer, and it has about 831,000 unique users, Nancy Kearney, a spokesperson for the department, said last week.
Kearney added that the use of the app could potentially increase given the advent of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which state officials said Friday has been detected in the state.
Some New Jersey residents, however, are still having difficulty using the app to confirm their vaccination status, although it is unclear how widespread the issue is — and an official from Docket said the company had not received any indication of a technical issue with its use.
Paul Alford, of Margate, recently traveled to Italy to see family. When trying to enter several restaurants that required proof of vaccination, Alford said the app’s QR code failed to summon his vaccination status. He said he later encountered a similar problem at an Italian airport while trying to leave the country.
Alford said he had reached out to state and federal officials, including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, without having the issue fixed. With another trip planned to Italy soon, Alford said he is concerned his ability to demonstrate his vaccination status may still be an obstacle.
“It’s just very frustrating,” he said.
A spokesperson for Van Drew, R-2nd, said in an email to The Press on Wednesday that the congressman had received complaints from multiple constituents about having trouble using the app to prove their vaccination status. She said the congressman’s office had contacted the state Department of Health about constituents’ concerns.
By Friday, Alford said his Docket QR code did successfully summon his vaccine record when he tested it with an American QR-code verifier Thursday. He said he thought there were compatibility problems between his code and the specific kinds of verifiers used in Italy.
Docket CEO and co-founder Michael Perretta said in an email to The Press that the company was unaware of any technical issues inhibiting the use of the app’s QR code. As an example, he sent The Press a screenshot of the SMART Health Card Verifier app, which is used to read the Docket-provided QR code, successfully having read a QR code and displaying a New Jersey vaccination record.
“(Docket) is compatible with any verifier solution that accepts the VCI-standard SMART Health Card QR code, which is the de facto standard in the United States,” Perretta said.
The company posted on its Twitter account Wednesday that a separate issue affecting Docket users in Utah had been fixed.
The Docket app, which has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lets people vaccinated in New Jersey with an email or phone number on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System download and access their coronavirus immunization records. One also can access information about the vaccinations status of other people in their households if they create a shared account.
Minnesota and Utah also use Docket as a proof-of-vaccination app — and people in those two states can use the app to access their entire immunization history for any disease, provided they have their email or phone number registered with their respective state immunization registry.
In New Jersey, the app can be used only to access one’s immunization history as it relates to COVID-19. A New Jersey Department of Health news release issued July 12 said the state had plans to expand the use of the app so people could use it to access their full vaccine histories.
Other states around the country use other proof-of-vaccine apps so their residents can access their vaccination histories.
As far as the Docket app, this isn't the first time it has encountered problems. In October, the website TechCrunch uncovered a bug in the app that allowed any user to access the QR code of all other users — something that contained information such as names, dates of birth and vaccination statuses. The website said Docket had fixed the problem within a few hours of being notified, and that a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Health said Docket had assured the department it had addressed the issue.
The need for proof of vaccination is likely to become more vital for travelers given the uncertainty created by the omicron variant.
The Biden administration implemented tighter testing requirements for international travel Thursday. And at the New Jersey Statehouse, everyone, including members of the New Jersey Legislature, must demonstrate proof of vaccination before being permitted to enter, per a Legislature resolution that took effect Wednesday. Republican state senators have sued over the new Statehouse vaccine mandate.
