Despite reported issues, NJ proof-of-vaccination app is working properly, creator says

New Jersey rolled out its proof-of-vaccination app with little fanfare five months ago. And while some users have reported issues with it, its creator is assuring residents the app works as intended.

The app, which was created by New York-based Docket Health Inc., can be used as “additional proof of vaccination,” or in the event that people lose their original vaccine card, to gain access to some stores, restaurants, airlines or countries that require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry.

The New Jersey Department of Health unveiled the Docket app over the summer, and it has about 831,000 unique users, Nancy Kearney, a spokesperson for the department, said last week.

Kearney added that the use of the app could potentially increase given the advent of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which state officials said Friday has been detected in the state.

Some New Jersey residents, however, are still having difficulty using the app to confirm their vaccination status, although it is unclear how widespread the issue is — and an official from Docket said the company had not received any indication of a technical issue with its use.