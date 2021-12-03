Despite reported issues, N.J. proof-of-vaccination app is working properly, creator says

The company posted on its Twitter account Wednesday that a separate issue affecting Docket users in Utah had been fixed.

The Docket app, which has been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lets people vaccinated in New Jersey with an email or phone number on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System download and access their coronavirus immunization records. One can also access information about the vaccinations status of other people in their households if they create a shared account.

Minnesota and Utah also use Docket as a proof-of-vaccination app — and people in those two states can use the app to access their entire immunization history for any disease, provided they have their email or phone number registered with their respective state immunization registry.

In New Jersey, the app can be used only to access one’s immunization history as it relates to COVID-19. A New Jersey Department of Health news release issued on July 12 said that the state had plans to expand the use of the app in the future, so people could use it to access their full vaccine histories.

Other states around the country use other proof-of-vaccine apps so their residents can access their vaccination histories.