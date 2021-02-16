Despite pandemic, proposed Atlantic County tax rate up less than 2 cents

"Though this is an increase (in overall spending), $9.5 million is attributed to grant funds, with $7.8 million of that for emergency rental assistance," Levinson said.

He said the largest increases in county spending are $1.55 million in additional pension contributions, $1.1 million in additional psychiatric payments for care for county residents, and $2.2 million in COVID-19 response expenses.

"The increase in pension and psychiatric payments and the need to budget for additional COVID-19 costs account for roughly 80% of the overall budget increase and approximately $0.015 of the tax increase, or less than a penny and a half," Levinson said. "As you can see, the tax increase for the costs controlled by the county is negligible — only three-tenths of a penny."

It is possible that state or federal funds will reimburse the county for some or all of the COVID expenses, in which case the budget and tax rate will come down, Levinson said.

Projected revenues are $50.8 million, down $2.1 million due to losses at Meadowview from suspension of admissions, he said. They are also down $3 million from the Casino Revenue Fund, due to the casinos being closed for more than three months from March into July last year at the beginning of the pandemic.

There will be a public hearing on the budget at the commissioners' March 2 meeting.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @MichelleBPost

