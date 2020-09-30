Despite pandemic, Exit Zero Jazz Festival returns to Cape May but with a different look

Ralph DiPietro loves to travel, eat out and especially sit in a club and listen to live jazz.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken all of that away from him.

"I travel at least two or three times a year. My traveling is zero now," said the 57-year-old. "I usually eat out. I haven't eaten out at all."

But he will be traveling to Cape May this weekend for the Exit Zero Jazz Festival.

That's right, the twice-a-year festival, which consistently brings in some of the biggest names in jazz, is happening Thursday through Sunday — outdoors and with pandemic safety protocols. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis headlines and opens the festival's first night at 7 p.m.

The word "festival" brings to mind large groups of people sitting or standing close together, and often jazz music attracts an older audience — two things that raise immediate red flags since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

And Michael Kline, the festival's executive producer and artistic director, is keenly aware of that.